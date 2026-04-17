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Trump says Israel is banned from bombing Lebanon

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A man next to an ambulance looks at the site of an Israeli strike carried out before a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel went into effect, in Tyre, Lebanon, April 17, 2026. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki

The site of an Israeli strike carried out before a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel went into effect, in Tyre, Lebanon, on April 17.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said on April 17 that the US has banned Israel from further bombing in Lebanon, using an atypically harsher tone than usual with long-time US ally Israel.

“Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are prohibited from doing so by the US. Enough is enough!” Mr Trump said in a social media post.

Mr Trump also said any deal the US reaches with Iran “is in no way subject to Lebanon”, but the US will “deal with” the militant Hezbollah situation in an appropriate manner.

The US President also said the US will get nuclear material from Iran.

“No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form,” he said.

Mr Trump’s posts came after Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is “declared completely open” for the remaining period of the ceasefire. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.