Trump says Iran's leaked deal terms are untrue

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US President Donald Trump said on June 11 he was calling off new strikes on Iran because a deal had been reached.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said on June 12 that Iran's leaked comments on a deal with the United States do not represent what has been agreed to in writing.

“What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING!,” he wrote on social media platform Truth Social.

“They better get their act together, and FAST!,” Trump said.

Trump said on June 11 he was calling off new strikes on Iran because a deal had been reached.

Terms of the deal as described on June 12 by Iranian officials appear to offer Tehran much of what it has demanded so far, with Trump appearing to win little of what he has sought, beyond the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran shut after he ordered attacks in February.

A senior Iranian source told Reuters on June 12 that the draft would waive sanctions on Iran's oil, unfreeze billions of dollars of its funds, and require a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

Nuclear issues would be set aside for later talks. Washington wants a deal to ensure that Iran never develops a nuclear weapon; Iran says it is not seeking one.

The waiving of sanctions, unfreezing of Iranian assets and halt to Israeli attacks on Lebanon are essential Iranian demands. The source made no mention of what Iran might offer in return. REUTERS