Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump says Iran wants to make a deal

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at The Villages Charter School at The Villages, Florida, U.S., May 1, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at The Villages Charter School at The Villages, Florida, U.S., May 1, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo

Google Preferred Source badge

WASHINGTON, May 6 - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran wants to negotiate and make a deal, adding that the U.S. was doing very well in Iran and that it was going very smoothly.

"We're doing very well in Iran. It's going very smoothly, and we'll see what happens. They want to make a deal, they want to negotiate," Trump said at an event at the White House.

"We're dealing with people that want to make a deal very much, and we'll see whether or not they can make a deal that's satisfactory to us."

Iran said it was reviewing a new U.S. proposal on Wednesday, after sources said Washington and Tehran were closing in on a one-page memorandum to end the war in the Gulf while leaving tricky issues such as Iran's nuclear program for later. REUTERS

See more on

United States

Donald Trump

Iran

People

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.