Trump says Iran really wants to make a deal with the US

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One enroute to the U.S. following his official visit with President Xi Jinping in China, May 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo

June 1 - President Donald Trump on Monday said that Iran really wanted to make a deal with the U.S. and that it would be a good one for Washington and its allies.

His post comes only hours after the U.S. military said it struck Iranian military sites at the weekend and Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted a U.S. base in response, the latest in a series of exchanges amid negotiations to end the three-month-old war.

"Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us," Trump posted on Truth Social an hour after midnight.

However, Trump also said it was tougher for him to negotiate with Iran with all the political commentary surrounding the conflict.

"... it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively 'chirping,' at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever," the president wrote on Truth Social.

"Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end - It always does!"

Trump had said on Friday he would soon decide on a proposed deal to extend the ceasefire with Iran. REUTERS