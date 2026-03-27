Trump says he will pause attacks on Iran's energy plants

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U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 26, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, March 26 - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was pausing attacks on Iran's energy plants for 10 days at what he cast as the Iranian government's request, and said talks with Tehran were going "very well."

"As per Iranian Government request... I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well," he said.

"I gave them a 10-day period. They asked for seven," Trump later told Fox News' "The Five" show.

Trump, who has offered shifting goals and timeline for the Iran war, ranging from overthrowing Iran's government to destroying its military and missile capabilities, told Fox News he thinks the U.S. has won the war.

"In a certain sense, we have already won," Trump said.

Trump has said Iran must make a deal or face a continued onslaught.

The war began on February 28 when the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran. Tehran subsequently responded by launching its own attacks on Israel and Gulf states with U.S. bases.

Joint U.S.-Israeli strikes in Iran and Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed thousands. The war has also raised oil prices and shaken global markets. REUTERS