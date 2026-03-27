Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump says he will pause attacks on Iran's energy plants

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 26, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 26, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Google Preferred Source badge

WASHINGTON, March 26 - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was pausing attacks on Iran's energy plants for 10 days at what he cast as the Iranian government's request, and said talks with Tehran were going "very well."

"As per Iranian Government request... I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well," he said.

"I gave them a 10-day period. They asked for seven," Trump later told Fox News' "The Five" show.

Trump, who has offered shifting goals and timeline for the Iran war, ranging from overthrowing Iran's government to destroying its military and missile capabilities, told Fox News he thinks the U.S. has won the war.

"In a certain sense, we have already won," Trump said.

Trump has said Iran must make a deal or face a continued onslaught.

The war began on February 28 when the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran. Tehran subsequently responded by launching its own attacks on Israel and Gulf states with U.S. bases.

Joint U.S.-Israeli strikes in Iran and Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed thousands. The war has also raised oil prices and shaken global markets. REUTERS

See more on

Energy

Iran

Plants

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.