Trump says he spoke with Iraq PM-designate, voices strong support

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FILE PHOTO: New Iraqi Prime Minister designate Ali al-Zaidi, uses a phone at his office in Baghdad, Iraq, April 28, 2026. Iraqi Prime Minister’s Media Office/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, May 1 - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday told reporters he had spoken with Iraqi prime minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi on Thursday, and voiced strong support for him.

"With our help, he won, and we want him to do very well. And I told him that the United States is with him all the way. It was a great victory, the new head of Iraq is somebody that we support, very strongly," Trump told reporters before he departed the White House for a trip to Florida.

Iraq's alliance of Shi'ite political blocs, the Coordination Framework, on Monday named Zaidi as its nominee for the post of prime minister, a coalition statement said.

Washington is seeking to maintain close ties with Baghdad amid ongoing regional tensions and security concerns. REUTERS