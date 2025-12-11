Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, Israel, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that an announcement about which world leaders will serve on ‍the ​Gaza Board of Peace should be made ‍early next year.

Trump told reporters during an economic event in the White ​House ​Roosevelt Room that a variety of leaders want to be on the board, which was established under a Gaza plan that ‍set up a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants.

Trump said "the ​kings, the presidents, prime ministers - ⁠they all want to be on the Board of Peace." He said it should be announced in the new year.

"It'll be one of the most ​legendary boards ever. Everybody wants to be on it," he said.

A United Nations ‌Security Council resolution adopted on ​November 17 authorized a Board of Peace and countries working with it to establish a temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF) in Gaza.

The resolution, drafted by the U.S., described the Board of Peace as a transitional administration "that will set the framework, and coordinate funding for, the ‍redevelopment of Gaza” in line with Trump’s 20-point peace plan.

It ​says the Board of Peace will operate “until such time as the Palestinian Authority (PA) ​has satisfactorily completed its reform program … and ‌can securely and effectively take back control of Gaza.” REUTERS