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Trump says he doesn't think Iran conflict will start again

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a press conference at the end of his participation in the NATO leaders summit at the Bestepe Presidential Compound in Ankara, Turkey, July 8, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

ANKARA, July 8 - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he did not think a full-fledged conflict with Iran would erupt in the wake of military strikes from both sides.

"I don't think it's going to start again. I think it's going to go very quickly. They hit a couple of ships, and so we hit them much harder," Trump told reporters in Ankara after a NATO summit.

"Anything that happens is going to be over very quickly ... and will only make it safer, including for oil," he said.

The U.S. president also reiterated his previous comments that he was a target of Tehran.

"I'm number one on the kill list for Iran," he said. REUTERS