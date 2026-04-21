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Trump says he does not want to extend ceasefire with Iran

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FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about research into mental health treatments in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., April 18, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about research into mental health treatments in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., April 18, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo

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WASHINGTON, April 21 - President Donald Trump told CNBC in an interview on Tuesday that he did not want to extend a ceasefire with Iran, adding the U.S. was in a strong negotiating position and would end up with what he called a great deal.

"I don't want to do that. We don't have that much time," Trump said when asked about the possibility of extending the ceasefire.

Washington has expressed confidence that talks with Iran will go ahead in Pakistan, and a senior Iranian official said Tehran was considering joining.

With the prospect of last-ditch further peace talks still up in the air, Trump said the U.S. would resume its attacks on Iran if a deal is not struck with Tehran soon.

"I expect to be bombing because I think that's a better attitude to go in with. But we're ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go," he said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.