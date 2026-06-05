Trump says he does not need deal with Iran to get enriched uranium

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FILE PHOTO: A block with the symbol, atomic number and mass number of Uranium (U) element, in this illustration taken January 21, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 4 - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said that Washington did not need a deal with Iran to get enriched uranium from the country.

"We could get it right now. I don't think they could stop us if we wanted, but there's no reason to. It's entombed," he told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump also said that he did not want to meet with Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

But he added that if Washington and Tehran reached a deal, it was possible that the two would meet and added: "If it happened ... I'd be respectful". REUTERS