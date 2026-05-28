Trump says he can outwait Iran, dismisses midterm election pressure

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Still, many of the US president's Republican allies were uneasy with his dismissive comments about the economic impact of the war on Americans.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on May 27 he was unconcerned about the political fallout of an extended conflict with Iran, and that Iranian leaders had miscalculated if they thought the November midterm elections would force him into a deal.

"They thought they were going to outwait me," Mr Trump said at a White House cabinet meeting, referring to Iran's leadership. "You know, 'We'll outwait him. He's got the midterms.' I don't care about the midterms."

Mr Trump made the comments as he discussed how to end the conflict. Still, many of his Republican allies were already uneasy with his earlier dismissive comments about the economic impact of the war on Americans.

The president had initially said the war would last four to six weeks, and it is now approaching its fourth month. At times, he has suggested the conflict could end within days only to later suggest that the conflict could go on for some time.

Growing voter disquiet about high prices, especially for gasoline, has added to political pressure on Trump’s Republican Party, which is widely expected to struggle to keep control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate.

That disquiet was amplified by Mr Trump's decision to endorse Ken Paxton, a scandal-plagued primary challenger, over incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas.

Mr Paxton, who was indicted for felony fraud and is being divorced by his wife on biblical grounds, handily beat Mr Cornyn in a party primary on May 26 after securing the president's endorsement. Democrats now view the Senate seat in the solidly Republican state as competitive in November.

"Look at what happened last night," Mr Trump said, referring to Mr Paxton's win. "That was a prelude to the midterms."

During the Cabinet meeting, Mr Trump also referred to some of his construction projects in the US capital. Some Republican lawmakers have said these are a distraction from more pressing economic issues.

A Reuters review of his public statements since January showed that the president has increasingly mentioned the White House ballroom, renovations of the Reflecting Pool and plans for a giant arch. REUTERS