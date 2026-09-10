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Trump says activity seen at Iran's Pickaxe Mountain, urges Tehran 'not to get cute'

DALLAS, Sept 9 - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States may hit Iran's Pickaxe Mountain, urging Tehran to be cautious.

"We notice there's a little activity at Pickaxe. I would advise Iran not to get cute because we will have to hit them very hard," Trump said in a speech at the midterm Republican convention.

Pickaxe Mountain, located near Iran's heavily damaged Natanz uranium enrichment facility, is a fortified site that hosts two deeply buried tunnel complexes.

Trump has been threatening strikes on Pickaxe Mountain since at least mid-July.

The rise in oil and gas prices due to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which began in February, has become a major issue for Trump and his Republican Party in the lead-up to the midterm U.S. elections in November. REUTERS