Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump renews Netanyahu pardon call, saying only Iran should be troubling him

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

U.S. President Donald Trump points his finger towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they shake hands during a press conference after meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 29, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump points his finger towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they shake hands during a press conference after meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 29, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Google Preferred Source badge

JERUSALEM, March 5 - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called again on Israel's president to grant Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a pardon for corruption charges, saying the premier should have nothing on his mind but the war with Iran.

* Trump, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname, said in aninterview with Israel's N12 television news: "President Herzogmust give Bibi a pardon today. I don't want there to be anythingtroubling Bibi other than the war with Iran ... Herzog is adisgrace ... he promised me five times to give Bibi a pardon." * President Isaac Herzog's office said in response thatwhile Israel is at war, he is not dealing with the matter ofNetanyahu's pardon request. * Herzog added that he deeply respects Trump's contributionto Israel's security and his position on Iran but that Israel isa sovereign state that abides by the rule of law. * "The president will examine the request according to thelaw, the good of the state, his conscience and free of anyinternal or external pressure," the statement from Herzog'soffice said.

KEY CONTEXT

* Netanyahu is Israel's first sitting prime minister to becharged with a crime and denies bribery, fraud and breach oftrust charges dating back to his 2019 indictment. * Trump has called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog togrant Netanyahu a pardon several times before. * Netanyahu submitted his pardon request in November. * Herzog has in the past disputed Trump's claim that he hadpromised to grant Netanyahu a pardon.   * The United States and Israel on Saturday launched a jointbombing campaign against Iran.

WHAT'S NEXT

* Under Israeli law, the president has the authority topardon convicts. But there is no precedent for issuing a pardonmid-trial. The legal process of a pardon can be slow. REUTERS

See more on

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel

Television

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.