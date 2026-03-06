Trump renews Netanyahu pardon call, saying only Iran should be troubling him

U.S. President Donald Trump points his finger towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they shake hands during a press conference after meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 29, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

JERUSALEM, March 5 - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called again on Israel's president to grant Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a pardon for corruption charges, saying the premier should have nothing on his mind but the war with Iran.

* Trump, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname, said in aninterview with Israel's N12 television news: "President Herzogmust give Bibi a pardon today. I don't want there to be anythingtroubling Bibi other than the war with Iran ... Herzog is adisgrace ... he promised me five times to give Bibi a pardon." * President Isaac Herzog's office said in response thatwhile Israel is at war, he is not dealing with the matter ofNetanyahu's pardon request. * Herzog added that he deeply respects Trump's contributionto Israel's security and his position on Iran but that Israel isa sovereign state that abides by the rule of law. * "The president will examine the request according to thelaw, the good of the state, his conscience and free of anyinternal or external pressure," the statement from Herzog'soffice said.

KEY CONTEXT

* Netanyahu is Israel's first sitting prime minister to becharged with a crime and denies bribery, fraud and breach oftrust charges dating back to his 2019 indictment. * Trump has called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog togrant Netanyahu a pardon several times before. * Netanyahu submitted his pardon request in November. * Herzog has in the past disputed Trump's claim that he hadpromised to grant Netanyahu a pardon. * The United States and Israel on Saturday launched a jointbombing campaign against Iran.

WHAT'S NEXT

* Under Israeli law, the president has the authority topardon convicts. But there is no precedent for issuing a pardonmid-trial. The legal process of a pardon can be slow. REUTERS