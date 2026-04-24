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Trump orders US Navy to destroy boats laying mines in Hormuz strait

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A screen grab taken from a screen recording of the MarineTraffic website on April 21, 2026, shows a data visualisation of maritime traffic in the Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman from April 18 to April 20, amid a fragile US-Iran truce.

A screen grab taken from a screen recording of the MarineTraffic website on April 21, 2026, shows a data visualisation of maritime traffic in the Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman from April 18 to April 20, amid a fragile US-Iran truce.

PHOTO: AFP

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  • President Trump ordered the US Navy to shoot and kill any boat laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz on April 24, intensifying pressure on Iran.
  • Iran vowed to keep the strategic Strait of Hormuz closed while US blockades its ports, rejecting Trump's demands to reopen the passage.
  • Peace talks in Islamabad are stalled, with Iran's non-participation battering the world economy amid the ongoing US-Iran stand-off.

AI generated

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on April 24 vowed the United States would destroy any vessel laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, as he ratchets up pressure on Iran to reopen the crucial sea passage.

“I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be... that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz,” Mr Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

“There is to be no hesitation. Additionally, our mine ‘sweepers’ are clearing the Strait right now.”

Iran has pledged it will keep the strategic strait closed to all but a trickle of approved vessels for as long as the US blockades its ports, brushing off Mr Trump’s demands.

Peace talks in Islamabad remain stalled, with Iran not confirming its participation and the stand-off battering the world economy.

“Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is!” Mr Trump added on April 24.

He claimed the United States had “total control” over Hormuz and would only reopen it when Iran agreed to a peace deal. AFP

More on this topic
Trump orders US Navy to destroy boats laying mines in Hormuz strait
US-Iran stalemate running out of time as risks for Trump and Tehran grow
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.