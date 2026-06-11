Trump on Iran: We're going to be attacking them very hard

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FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on board Air Force One while flying from Joint Base Andrews to Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, U.S., June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 10 - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States is going to attack Iran "very hard" if no peace deal is finalized, and announced the United States has been taking oil out of Iran.

"We're going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard," Trump told reporters at the White House, citing Iran's downing of an Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz.

The president reiterated that Iran will be hit on Wednesday.

Trump also revealed that the United States has been taking oil out of Iran.

"I'm just announcing today for the first time, but we've been taking out millions of barrels of oil, millions of barrels every night," Trump said, adding that Iran "just figured it out."

"Millions of barrels of oil has come out, and that's why it's at $85-90 a barrel, instead of $250," Trump said, sharing no other details about these operations.

Trump said the United States is still looking to make a deal.

"We want a deal that is meaningful, we want a deal that works," Trump added about the negotiations with Iran.

Trump said that Iran has already agreed to not obtaining a nuclear weapon, but the agreement still needs to be signed. REUTERS