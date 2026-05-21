Trump: May have to hit Iran harder - or maybe not

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US President Donald Trump standing behind protective glass as he delivers the commencement address at the US Coast Guard Academy on May 20, in New London, Connecticut.

NEW LONDON, Connecticut - President Donald Trump said on May 20 that the United States may have to attack Iran even harder but will wait and see if a deal is reached, reprising the “either/or” rhetoric he has used since announcing a ceasefire six weeks ago.

“We’ll see what happens,” Mr Trump said during a commencement address at the US Coast Guard Academy.

“We hit them very hard. We may have to hit them even harder - but maybe not.”

“We will not let Iran have a nuclear weapon. It’s very simple,” Mr Trump told the cadets.

He said Iran’s military might is largely gone and the only question is whether the US goes back to finish the job or will Iran sign a deal.

“Everything’s gone. Their navy’s gone. Their air force is gone. Just about everything. The only question is, do we go and finish it up? Are they going to be signing a document? Let’s see what happens,” Mr Trump said in a commencement address at the US Coast Guard Academy.

Mr Trump said earlier on May 20 that negotiations with Iran were in the final stages, while warning of additional attacks unless Iran agrees to a deal on its nuclear programme. REUTERS