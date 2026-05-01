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Trump congratulates Zaidi on his nomination to be next Iraqi prime minister

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New Iraqi Prime Minister designate Ali al-Zaidi, uses a phone at his office in Baghdad, Iraq, April 28, 2026. Iraqi Prime Minister’s Media Office/Handout via REUTERS

New Iraqi Prime Minister designate Ali al-Zaidi, uses a phone at his office in Baghdad, Iraq, April 28, 2026. Iraqi Prime Minister’s Media Office/Handout via REUTERS

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April 30 - U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Ali al-Zaidi on his nomination to be next prime minister of Iraq on Thursday, saying that he looked forward to a highly productive new relationship.

Iraq's alliance of Shi'ite political blocs, the Coordination Framework, on Monday named Zaidi as its nominee for the post of prime minister, a coalition statement said.

"We wish him success as he works to form a new Government free from terrorism that could deliver a brighter future for Iraq," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"We look forward to a strong, vibrant, and highly productive new relationship between Iraq and the United States."

Trump had threatened in January to withdraw Washington's support for Iraq if former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki was designated to form a cabinet. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.