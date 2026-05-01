Trump congratulates Zaidi on his nomination to be next Iraqi prime minister
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
April 30 - U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Ali al-Zaidi on his nomination to be next prime minister of Iraq on Thursday, saying that he looked forward to a highly productive new relationship.
Iraq's alliance of Shi'ite political blocs, the Coordination Framework, on Monday named Zaidi as its nominee for the post of prime minister, a coalition statement said.
"We wish him success as he works to form a new Government free from terrorism that could deliver a brighter future for Iraq," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
"We look forward to a strong, vibrant, and highly productive new relationship between Iraq and the United States."
Trump had threatened in January to withdraw Washington's support for Iraq if former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki was designated to form a cabinet. REUTERS