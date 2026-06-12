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Trump cancels strikes against Iran planned for evening of June 11

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Iranians walking past a large-scale political billboard featuring Iranian missiles and a sword in Tehran, Iran, on June 11.

Iranians walking past a large-scale political billboard featuring Iranian missiles and a sword in Tehran, Iran, on June 11.

PHOTO: EPA

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WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said he has cancelled planned strikes against Iran on June 11, hours after threatening more bombings and a desire to “take” oil export hub Kharg Island.

“Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump said “discussions and final points” have been approved by the US, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others.

“The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized - Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly,” he said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.