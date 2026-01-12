Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump briefing on Iran options planned for Jan 13, report says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio attending a meeting at the White House in Washington DC on Jan 9.

US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio attending a meeting at the White House in Washington DC on Jan 9.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump is scheduled to be briefed by senior officials in his administration on Jan 13 on specific options to respond to the protests in Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Jan 11, citing US officials.

The meeting will be a discussion about possible next steps including military strikes, deploying secretive cyber weapons against Iranian military and civilian sites, placing more sanctions on Iran's government and boosting anti-government sources online, the Journal reported.

The White House said it had no comment on the report.

Mr Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to intervene in recent days, posted on social media on Jan 10: "Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!

Reuters could not immediately verify the Journal report. REUTERS

More on this topic
Son of Iran’s toppled Shah seeks a role as protests expand
Iran’s leaders are facing a perfect storm of crises. Bloody crackdown could spell the end
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.