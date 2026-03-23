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Trump backs down on strikes on Iran’s power network, says US and Tehran holding talks

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U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., March 18, 2026.

US President Donald Trump said he would postpone any strikes on power plants and energy infrastructure.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump backed down on targeting Iran’s power network on March 23, saying the US and Iran have held constructive talks and that he would postpone any strikes on power plants and energy infrastructure.

Mr Trump’s statement came after Iran threatened to attack Israel’s power plants and those supplying US bases across the Gulf region if the US targets Iran’s power network.

Conversations with Iran will continue throughout the week, Mr Trump said in a social media post.

The dollar plunged and stocks surged following Mr Trump’s post.

The United States and Iran “have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East,” Mr Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions.”

On March 21, Mr Trump warned that Iranian power plants would be destroyed if Tehran failed to “fully open” the Strait of Hormuz to all shipping within 48 hours. Mr Trump set a deadline of around 7.44pm on March 23 (7.44am on March 24, Singapore time).

Iranian attacks have effectively closed the Strait, which carries a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas.

More than 2,000 people have been killed in the war the US and Israel launched on Feb 28, which has upended markets, driven up fuel costs, fuelled global inflation fears and convulsed the post-war Western alliance. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.