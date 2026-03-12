Trump and Iran signal no quick end to war as tankers burn in Iraqi waters

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A pair of shoes lie near the site of an Israeli strike on a damaged apartment building, in central Beirut, Lebanon, on March 11.

Follow our live coverage here.

DUBAI/TEL AVIV/WASHINGTON – The US and Iran have signalled no quick end to their war, with US President Donald Trump saying it was necessary to finish the job and Iran warning that the world should be ready for oil at US$200 ( S$254 ) a barrel after striking tankers in Iraqi waters and other ships near the vital Strait of Hormuz .

The war unleashed with joint US and Israeli air strikes nearly two weeks ago has so far killed around 2,000 people, mostly Iranians and Lebanese, as it has spread into Lebanon and thrown global energy markets and transport into chaos.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said more than 1,100 children had been killed or injured.

At a campaign-style rally in Kentucky ahead of November midterm elections in which his Republican party is trailing badly, Mr Trump said the US had “won” the war but did not want to have to go back every two years.

“We don't want to leave early do we?” he said on March 11 . “We got to finish the job.”

Oil prices, which shot up earlier in the week to nearly US$120 a barrel before settling back to around US$90, rose nearly 5 per cent on March 11 and extended gains in Asian trade on March 12 amid renewed fears about supply disruption. Wall Street’s main share indexes fell.

Despite what the Pentagon has described as the most intense airstrikes since the start of the war, Iran on March 11 hit targets in Israel and across the Middle East, demonstrating it can still fight back.

Iranian explosive-laden boats appear to have attacked two fuel tankers in Iraqi waters setting them ablaze and killing one crew member after projectiles struck three vessels in Gulf waters, said port, maritime security and risk firms.

"This appears to mark a direct and forceful Iranian response to the IEA’s overnight announcement of a massive strategic reserve release aimed at cooling runaway prices," said Tony Sycamore, analyst at IG.

The International Energy Agency, made up of major oil consuming nations, recommended releasing 400 million barrels from global strategic reserves to dampen one of the worst oil shocks since the 1970s, the biggest such intervention in history.

Mr Trump said the IEA decision “will substantially reduce oil prices as we end this threat to America and the world”.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Mr Trump had authorised the release of 172 million barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve from next week.

The war has seen ports and cities in the Gulf states as well as targets in Israel hit by drone and missile barrages from Iran.

Crucial oil route blocked

So far there has been no sign that ships can safely sail through the Strait of Hormuz, the now-blockaded channel along the Iranian coast that serves as a conduit for around a fifth of the world’s oil.

On March 11 , an Iranian military spokesperson said the Strait was “undoubtedly” under Iran’s control and the G-7 group of nations – the US, Canada, Japan, Italy, Britain, Germany and France – agreed to examine the option of providing escort for ships so they can navigate freely in the Gulf.

Mr Trump said US forces had knocked out 58 Iranian naval ships and that Iran was “pretty much at the end of the line”.

He said the US would now “look very strongly” at the Strait of Hormuz, adding: “The straits are in great shape. We’ve knocked out all of their boats. They have some missiles, but not very many.”

Mr Trump said earlier ships “should” transit through the strait but sources said Iran had deployed about a dozen mines in the channel, further complicating the blockade.

ABC News said the Federal Bureau of Investigation had warned of Iranian drones potentially striking the US West Coast, although Trump said he was not worried that Iran might launch strikes on US soil.

The US State Department also warned that Iran and aligned militias may be planning to target US-owned oil and energy infrastructure in Iraq and warned that militias had in the past targeted hotels frequented by Americans.

US and Israeli officials have said their aim is to end Iran’s ability to project force beyond its borders and destroy its nuclear programme.

An Israeli military official said the military still had an extensive list of targets to hit in Iran, including ballistic missile and nuclear-related sites.

The US military told Iranians to stay clear of ports with Iranian navy facilities, drawing a warning from Iran’s military that if the ports were threatened, economic and trade centres in the region would be “legitimate targets”.

With pump prices surging, oil prices have become an increasingly urgent element in the calculations behind the war.

Iran has made clear it intends to impose a prolonged economic shock, with the spokesperson for Iran’s military command saying in remarks directed at the US on March 11 : “Get ready for oil to be US$200 a barrel, because the oil price depends on regional security, which you have destabilised.”

The rate at which IEA countries can release strategic reserves will vary and the amount released would account for just a fraction of the supply through the Hormuz Strait.

After offices of a bank in Tehran were hit overnight, Iran said it would respond with attacks on banks that do business with the US or Israel and people across the Middle East should stay 1,000m from banks. REUTERS