Tripoli's only functioning airport says hit by air raid

TRIPOLI, LIBYA (AFP) - A warplane carried out an air strike on Monday (April 8) against the Libyan capital's only functioning airport, authorities at the site said, as fighting raged for control of Tripoli.

A security source at Mitiga airport east of the city said no side had yet claimed responsibility for the raid, which hit a runway without causing casualties.

There has been heavy fighting near Tripoli since the forces of military strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an assault on Thursday aimed at taking the capital.