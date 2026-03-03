Travellers flock to Oman, Saudi Arabia to escape Dubai dangers

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Emirates Airlines passengers inquire about cancelled flight to Dubai at the check-in counter at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China, on March 2, 2026.

The city of Muscat in Oman is typically targeted by travellers as the cultural counterpoint to nearby Dubai and its glitzy skyscrapers. But now the city is becoming a major draw for a very different kind of visitor: people stranded by airspace closings who are willing to pay a premium to evacuate.

The drive from Dubai to Muscat International Airport, where operations are normal, can be made in just under five hours if you don’t take the scenic route along the Persian Gulf. It’s becoming a popular trip for people worried about spending a lengthy stretch of time in Dubai, where debris from Iranian missiles has rained down on the local airport and the man-made island Palm Jumeirah, and flights out of the city remain elusive.

Oman’s national carrier, by contrast, has increased flights into Europe and Saudi Arabia to accommodate fleeing travellers. It’s also running buses from the United Arab Emirates.

Austrian Air flew out people from Muscat, and Italy’s defence minister got picked up by the air force in Oman, where he travelled by land from Dubai.

But it’s those with enough funds who are flocking to Muscat, capital city in a nation of about 5.3 million people that’s known for its postcard beaches and green mountains.

Mr Armand Arton, head of advisory firm that specialises in citizenship by investment programmes, has been coordinating relocations for dozens of wealthy families in recent days. Mr Arton helped seven families evacuate by land to Oman and then fly out by private jets while UAE airspace remained closed.

Services that once cost about US$50,000 (S$63,197) have doubled in price. Meanwhile, fast-track transfers to Oman now cost US$5,000 per car.

“Many families are ready to pay anything from US$150,000 to US$200,000 to be evacuated,” Mr Arton said.

Foreign governments are also trying to evacuate passengers through either one of the Gulf neighbours. Germany is working with Lufthansa and tour operator TUI to help move people out of Dubai by land.

Air India Express, the low-cost subsidiary of Air India, said it would resume services to Muscat starting March 3.

Saudi Arabia was considered the safer option on March 1 when Oman was hit by drones. But on March 2, strikes by Iran were intercepted at several sites in the kingdom, leading to some restrictions on its roads and making Oman the more attractive option.

The UAE’s airspace has been largely shut down to commercial flights since Feb 28, stranding tens of thousands of business and leisure travellers in Dubai.

The fluidity – and danger – of the situation is triggering fear among some Dubai visitors. Many are forced to extend their hotel stays, prompting panic-buying of food and medicine, while they look for alternative means of escape.

One of the options is to take a boat to Mumbai, though it would sail in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has hit several tankers.

If flights on Oman Air are full, there’s always a private jet, though prices have soared given the upsurge in demand. Mr Arton’s clients are being told to keep their passports with them at all times and to carry as much as 100,000 dirhams (S$34,000) in cash per person.

“It is much less today about dealing with passports and residency, and dealing with emotions and fears,” he said. BLOOMBERG