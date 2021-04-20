Train derails north of Cairo, 11 killed and 98 injured

CAIRO • Eleven people were killed and 98 injured in a train accident in Egypt's Qalioubia province, north of the capital, said the health ministry in a statement.

The train was heading from Cairo to the Nile Delta city of Mansoura when four carriages derailed at 1.54pm on Sunday, about 40km north of the capital, Egyptian National Railways said in a short statement. The cause of the accident is being investigated, it added.

The health ministry said on Sunday that more than 50 ambulances took the injured to three hospitals in the province.

The derailing is the latest of several recent railway crashes in Egypt.

At least 20 people were killed and nearly 200 were injured last month when two trains collided near Tahta, about 440km south of Cairo.

Egypt's transportation minister Kamel El-Wazir, a former army general, has faced calls to resign from some Egyptians on social media. He has rejected these and vowed to keep working on developing the ageing rail network.

REUTERS