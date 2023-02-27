Toxic smog: Iran criticised for winter 'air pollution catastrophe'

LONDON - In Iran this winter, hospital emergency rooms have been full, schools regularly closed and many people have been unable to work or even leave their homes due to toxic smog, which a leading United Nations expert is calling an “air pollution catastrophe”.

Dirty air is a chronic problem in Iran. Many of its cities, including Teheran, regularly rank among the world’s most polluted, due to emissions from millions of older vehicles on the roads, refineries, power plants and factories.

About 40,000 people nationwide die each year due to health problems linked to air pollution, from respiratory infections and lung cancer to heart attacks, according to the Air Pollution Research Centre at the Teheran University of Medical Sciences.

However, environmental experts say the situation is deteriorating as the country burns ever-larger quantities of mazut – a low-quality and highly polluting fuel – to sustain its power plants during a natural gas shortage.

Burning mazut emits toxic gases such as sulphur dioxide, and can contribute to severe illness and premature death, according to health experts.

“Iran is in the middle of an air pollution catastrophe, with astronomically high levels of particulate matter (PM) in the air,” said Dr David Boyd, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights and the environment.

The smallest form of PM pollution, known as PM2.5, is considered the most toxic.

In December, daily PM2.5 levels in Iran’s capital were consistently recorded as dangerously high, with the Teheran Air Quality Control Company issuing several red alerts, the country’s semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

Iranian environmental experts and local media attributed the high particulate levels in part to the increased burning of mazut.

Mr Boyd and other environmental analysts and academics have criticised the Iranian authorities for what they consider weak rules governing industrial and vehicle emissions, and poor enforcement of air quality-related laws and regulations, such as the 2017 Clean Air Law to prevent air and noise pollution.

For example, the UN rapporteur said Iran’s Interior Ministry had in January considered weakening its air quality standards to ensure schools remained open after several closures in the preceding weeks due to high pollution levels.

“This is a completely inappropriate response to this crisis,” Dr Boyd said in a video call.

Dr Boyd also said it was “ironic” that Iran was facing natural gas shortages – given its vast oil and gas reserves – as the country exports more fossil fuels.