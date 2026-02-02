Top US, Israeli generals meet at Pentagon amid soaring Iran tensions

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine (left) and the Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir had purportedly held closed-door discussions at the Pentagon.

WASHINGTON - The top US and Israeli generals held talks at the Pentagon on Jan 30 amid soaring tensions with Iran, two US officials told Reuters on Feb 1 , speaking on condition of anonymity.

The officials did not offer details about the closed-door discussions between US General Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Mr Eyal Zamir, the Israeli armed forces chief of staff. The meeting has not been previously reported.

The United States has ramped up its naval presence and hiked its air defences in the Middle East after President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened Iran, trying to pressure it to the negotiating table. Iran's leadership warned on Feb 1 of a regional conflict if the US were to attack it.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Feb 1 met with Mr Zamir after his talks in Washington, Mr Katz's office said, to review the situation in the region and the Israeli military's "operational readiness for any possible scenario." REUTERS