Straitstimes.com header logo

Top US, Israeli generals meet at Pentagon amid soaring Iran tensions

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine (left) and the Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir had purportedly held closed-door discussions at the Pentagon.

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine (left) and the Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir had purportedly held closed-door discussions at the Pentagon.

PHOTOS: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

WASHINGTON - The top US and Israeli generals held talks at the Pentagon on Jan 30 amid soaring tensions with Iran, two US officials told Reuters on Feb 1, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The officials did not offer details about the closed-door discussions between US General Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Mr Eyal Zamir, the Israeli armed forces chief of staff. The meeting has not been previously reported.

The United States has ramped up its naval presence and hiked its air defences in the Middle East after President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened Iran, trying to pressure it to the negotiating table. Iran's leadership

warned on Feb 1 of a regional conflict

if the US were to attack it.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Feb 1 met with Mr Zamir after his talks in Washington, Mr Katz's office said, to review the situation in the region and the Israeli military's "operational readiness for any possible scenario." REUTERS

More on this topic
Trump’s Middle East armada aims to exert maximum pressure on Iran’s regime
See more on

Israel

Pentagon

Iran

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.