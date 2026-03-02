Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says the conflict in Iran may require “difficult and gritty work”.

WASHINGTON – It will take time to achieve US military objectives in Iran and additional casualties are expected, US General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has said.

The US-Israeli air war against Iran expanded on March 2 with no end in sight.

The US military said Kuwait’s air defences mistakenly shot down three American F-15E fighter jets during an Iranian attack.

“This is not a single overnight operation. The military objectives that CENTCOM and the Joint Force have been tasked with will take some time to achieve, and in some cases will be difficult and gritty work,” Gen Caine told reporters.

He added that the US continues to send additional troops to the Middle East, even after a massive military buildup.

Gen Caine’s comments came a day after US President Donald Trump suggested that strikes against Iran could go on for the next four weeks .

A fourth US service member died on March 2 of his injuries sustained in the US operation against Iran.

US military forces have intercepted hundreds of ballistic missiles targeting US and partners in the region.

During the same news conference, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said military operations against Iran would not lead to an “endless war”.

He acknowledged, however, that the operation would not be complete overnight.

Mr Hegseth said the aim was to destroy Tehran’s missiles, navy and other security infrastructure.

“This is not Iraq. This is not endless,” he said.

In the biggest US foreign policy gamble in decades , Mr Trump launched the campaign alongside Israel on Feb 28 against a foe that has tormented the US and its allies for generations.

Even with the US-Israeli strikes, the conservative clerical leaders in Iran have shown no sign of yielding power.

Military experts say US and Israeli air power, with no armed force on the ground, may not be enough to drive them out.

Meanwhile, scores of Iranians have been reported killed in strikes, including several that hit apparent civilian targets. REUTERS