Top UN court orders UAE to protect Qatari citizens' rights

The Hague (AFP) - The UN's top court on Monday (July 23) ordered the United Arab Emirates to protect the rights of Qatari citizens amid a bitter crisis which has snapped ties between Doha and its Gulf neighbours.

Judges at the International Court of Justice in The Hague narrowly ruled that the UAE must "ensure that families, which include a Qatari member, separated by the measures adopted by the UAE ... are reunited", and that Qatari students are allowed "to complete their education" in the Emirates.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and other allies severed ties with Qatar on June 7, 2017, accusing Doha of backing terrorism.

Qatari nationals living in the UAE were officially given just 14 days to leave the country.