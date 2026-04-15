Top Israel court hears petitions to oust far-right minister

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Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks to members of the media on the day the Supreme Court hears a petition seeking to force Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to oust him.

JERUSALEM - Israel’s High Court was on April 15 hearing four petitions backed by the country’s attorney-general that seek to oust hardline National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

The case is the latest example of the tension between the judiciary and one of the most right-wing governments in Israel’s history, and has been sharply criticised by several other ministers.

The petitions seek Mr Ben Gvir’s removal on the grounds that he has undermined the independence of the police.

The petitions won the support of Attorney-General Gali Baharav‑Miara, who in January asked the court to order Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to explain why he was not dismissing the cabinet member.

In her request, Ms Baharav-Miara accused Mr Ben Gvir of “abusing his position to improperly influence the activities of the Israel Police in the most sensitive areas of law enforcement and investigations, and of violating basic democratic principles”.

Ahead of the hearing, Mr Ben Gvir was defiant, calling for the “arrest and investigation” of the attorney-general.

“(She) says I set policy and change the police – she’s right. She says I interfere in appointments, and appointed more than 1,000 people in order to implement my policy – she’s right about that too,” he said, flanked by supporters.

“Attempts to interfere with a minister’s appointment and his powers is dangerous for democracy. Democracy will not fall; the judicial dictatorship will fall,” he vowed.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin also weighed in, denouncing the hearing as “illegal” and saying “the judges’ decision will have no validity”.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, a former justice minister, urged the court “to refrain from harming democracy”, saying the case – which seeks to compel Mr Netanyahu to dismiss Mr Ben Gvir – “goes too far”, he wrote on Telegram.

On April 13 , Mr Netanyahu submitted his 129‑page response to the bid to oust Mr Ben Gvir, arguing it was an “unconstitutional demand” and that the court lacked authority to interfere in government decisions or in the appointment of ministers.

In March , he described the attorney general’s request as “inconceivable ... in the midst of an existential war”, saying her call to dismiss a senior minister, against whom no criminal investigation had been opened, “harms the foundations of democracy”. AFP