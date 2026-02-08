Top Hamas leader rejects disarmament and ‘foreign rule’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

DOHA – A senior Hamas leader said on Feb 8 that the Palestinian Islamist movement would neither surrender its weapons nor accept foreign intervention in Gaza, pushing back against US and Israeli demands.

“Criminalising the resistance, its weapons, and those who carried it out is something we should not accept,” Mr Khaled Meshal said at a conference in Doha.

“As long as there is occupation, there is resistance. Resistance is a right of peoples under occupation... something nations take pride in,” said Mr Meshal, who previously headed the group.

Hamas, an Islamist movement, has waged an armed struggle against what it sees as Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories. It launched a deadly cross-border raid into Israel from Gaza on Oct 7, 2023, which triggered the latest war.

A US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza is in its second phase, which foresees the demilitarisation of the territory – including the disarmament of Hamas – along with a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Hamas has repeatedly said that disarmament is a red line, although it has indicated it could consider handing over its weapons to a future Palestinian governing authority.

Israeli officials say that Hamas still has around 20,000 fighters and about 60,000 Kalashnikovs in Gaza.

A Palestinian technocratic committee has been set up with a goal of taking over the day-to-day governance in the battered Gaza Strip, but it remains unclear whether, or how, it will address the issue of demilitarisation.

The committee operates under the so-called Board of Peace, an initiative launched by US President Donald Trump .

Originally conceived to oversee the Gaza truce and post-war reconstruction, the board’s mandate has since expanded, prompting critics to warn that it could evolve into a rival to the UN.

Mr Trump unveiled the board at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos in January, where leaders and officials from nearly two dozen countries joined him in signing its founding charter.

Alongside the Board of Peace, Mr Trump also created a Gaza Executive Board – an advisory panel to the Palestinian technocratic committee – comprising international figures including US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as former British prime minister Tony Blair.

On Feb 8, Mr Meshal urged the Board of Peace to adopt what he called a “balanced approach” that would allow for Gaza’s reconstruction and the flow of aid to its roughly 2.2 million residents, while warning that Hamas would “not accept foreign rule” over Palestinian territory.

“We adhere to our national principles and reject the logic of guardianship, external intervention or the return of a mandate in any form,” Mr Meshal said.

“Palestinians are to govern Palestinians. Gaza belongs to the people of Gaza and to Palestine. We will not accept foreign rule,” he added. AFP







