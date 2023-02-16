TikTokers jailed as Iraq targets 'decadent content'

BAGHDAD – Dancing to Iraqi pop made TikTok personality Om Fahad a hit among tens of thousands of followers, but now she is in prison, caught up in a state campaign targeting “decadent content”.

The young Iraqi woman using that pseudonym was sentenced early in February to half a year behind bars for the light-hearted video clips that show her in tight-fitting clothes.

A new government campaign aims to cleanse social media platforms of content that breaches Iraqi “mores and traditions”, the Interior Ministry announced in January.

A specialised committee now scours TikTok, YouTube and other popular platforms for clips deemed offensive by many in the largely conservative and patriarchal society.

“This type of content is no less dangerous than organised crime,” the ministry declared in a promotional video that asked the public to help by reporting such content.

“It is one of the causes of the destruction of the Iraqi family and society.”

Days after Om Fahad’s sentencing, another TikTok influencer, who goes by the online name of Assal Hossam, received an even harsher sentence of two years in prison.

Some of her videos showed her dressed in a tight military uniform.

In total, a dozen people have so far been arrested for “decadent content”, said an Interior Ministry official who spoke to Agence France-Presse on condition of anonymity.

Vague terminology



Many Iraqis embrace the campaign, and a platform set up by the authorities has received 96,000 reports from the general public, said the official.

Six verdicts have so far been handed down, according to a judge working on such cases quoted by the Iraqi news agency INA.

An investigative judge in the southern city of Amarah recently dealt with the cases of four minor social media celebrities accused of “offending public morals and indecent exposure”, said the judiciary’s Supreme Council.