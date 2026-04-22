Ships attacked at Strait of Hormuz after Trump extends Iran ceasefire

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Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, on March 11.

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DUBAI – At least two cargo ships were fired upon at the Strait of Hormuz on April 22, just hours after US President Donald Trump announced that the truce between the United States and Iran would be extended.

An Iranian gunboat fired at a container ship off the coast of Oman, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre said.

“The master of a container ship reported that the vessel was approached by one IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) gunboat that then fired upon the vessel, which has caused heavy damage to the bridge. No fires or environmental impact reported,” UKMTO, an organisation administered by the British Royal Navy, said.

It said the incident took place 15 nautical miles north-east of Oman, and all the crew were safe.

According to British maritime security firm Vanguard Tech, the vessel was sailing under a Liberian flag and “had been informed it had permission to transit the Strait of Hormuz”.

But Iranian news agency Tasnim said the ship “ignored warnings from Iran’s armed forces”.

In a separate incident, a cargo ship 8 nautical miles west off Iran was fired upon and stopped in the water.

It was unclear who had targeted this ship.

“A master of an outbound cargo ship reports having been fired upon and is now stopped in the water. Crew are safe and accounted for. There is no reported damage to the vessel,” UKMTO said.

Vanguard identified it as the Panama-flagged containership Euphoria, which it said was “transiting outbound of the Strait of Hormuz”.

“It remains unclear whether she has resumed transiting,” the firm said.

Marine Traffic showed that the ship was headed from the Jebel Ali port in the United Arab Emirates to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz has been heavily restricted by Iran, while the US military is enforcing a blockade of Iranian ports.

Mr Trump announced on April 22 that the truce between the US and Iran would be extended after it first took effect on April 8.

He said he pushed back the end of the two-week truce following a request by Pakistani mediators and to give Iran’s “fractured” leadership time to form a proposal.

‘Collapsing financially’

The ceasefire has brought some respite to a region engulfed for weeks in war but with no agreement yet in place, uncertainty has remained and brought little relief to global markets.

Mr Trump, who said the US blockade of Iran’s ports would continue, also said Iran was “collapsing financially” due to the blockade of Hormuz.

“They want the Strait of Hormuz opened immediately - Starving for cash! Losing 500 Million Dollars a day. Military and Police complaining that they are not getting paid. SOS!!!” he wrote on social media.

Iran has all but shut the strait, a key conduit for global energy flows, since the United States and Israel launched a massive attack on the Islamic republic that sparked the Middle East war.

Residents in the Iranian capital said life has worsened despite the truce.

“This cursed ceasefire has broken us,” said Saghar, 39. “I don’t know anyone around me who is doing well.”

Oil prices jumped on April 22, with Brent trading above US$100 (S$127) a barrel, erasing earlier losses following reports of attacks on container ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Britain and other US allies have previously told Washington they would not join any military effort to forcibly reopen the strait.

But, with a truce now in place, albeit temporary, the British Defence Ministry said it would host two days of Britain-France led talks on the waterway involving more than 30 countries starting on April 22. AFP