Three private planes at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport damaged by Iran missile debris

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TEL AVIV, March 18 - Three private planes parked at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv suffered "severe" damage after being hit by debris from Iranian missiles that were intercepted by Israeli air defence systems, the Israel Airports Authority said on Wednesday.

The authority said the damage occurred over the past few days. It did not provide details on the aircrafts' owners.

Since the U.S.-Israeli led air strikes on Iran began on February 28, triggering missile fire at Israel from Iran, commercial flights have been halted at the country's main air gateway. However, Israeli carriers have operated flights to repatriate citizens stranded abroad.

There have also been limited outbound flights, with Ben Gurion also used by the Israeli and U.S. militaries.

Half of Iranian missiles entering Israeli airspace are said to be cluster munitions, which open in mid-air and scatter as many as several hundred "bomblets" over a wide area. REUTERS