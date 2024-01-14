Three gunmen, one Israeli killed in clashes along Lebanon border

JERUSALEM - Three gunmen who crossed into Israel from Lebanon and an Israeli man were killed in clashes and a strike along the frontier between the two countries on Jan 14, the army and medics said.

Since the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip erupted on Oct 7, the Israel-Lebanon border has seen near-daily exchanges of fire between Iran-backed Hezbollah militants and Israeli forces.

The Israeli military said troops patrolling a contested border area “identified a terrorist cell who crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory and fired at the forces” overnight.

Three gunmen who clashed with troops were shot dead, the army said, revising an earlier statement that said four militants had been killed.

The army said five soldiers were wounded in the firefight.

Later on Jan 14, the Israeli military said warplanes struck Hezbollah positions following a missile strike on a house in the border community of Kfar Yuval that wounded multiple Israelis.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service said an Israeli man was pronounced dead after the missile strike in Kfar Yuval.

Paramedics also treated a 70-year-old woman in a serious condition, MDA said.

Hezbollah said it carried out several attacks on Jan 14, including in Kfar Yuval, where it claimed to target Israeli soldiers, adding there were “injuries and deaths”.