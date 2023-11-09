3 cats bring scintilla of joy to displaced children in Gaza

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip - In a makeshift tent city in the southern Gaza Strip teeming with thousands of displaced people, three cats called Simsim, Brownie and Liza are giving rare moments of joy to children who have lost any semblance of normality in their lives.

The cats belong to the Harb family, who fled their home in a residential tower in the relatively affluent area of al-Zahra in central Gaza to escape from Israeli air strikes that flattened the building and much of their old neighbourhood.

Now, the family live under a tarpaulin, sleeping on thin mats laid on the ground and spend their days trying to find enough water and food to get by.

The cats provide a much-needed distraction not only for their owners but for other displaced children, who take turns stroking them and picking them up in the dirt alleys in between tents fashioned from tarpaulins and cloth fabrics.

The children smile and laugh as they play with them. A child calls one of the pets “habibi”, or “my love” in Arabic. Another uses a tennis ball to initiate a game.

“Simsim is a living thing that is like us, who is going through our suffering as well, has fears like we do,” said Sara Tamimi, 13, who belongs to the extended Harb family, as she cradled the fluffy ginger feline in her arms.

At first, she said, the animal was so scared he did not want to leave his plastic cat carrier, one of the few possessions the family took when they ran away from home.

“A bit later, he started getting better. He started coming out of his carrier and eating, and became accustomed to it just like we did.”

Sara’s aunt Riham Harb said the night they left home was terrifying. They were out in the open for the whole night, close to the border fence with Israel, hearing and seeing air strikes falling on their neighbourhood.