Thousands march as Khamenei’s funeral procession crosses into Iraq
- Thousands marched in Najaf, Iraq, following the coffin of slain Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during his six-day funeral procession.
- Mourners carried portraits, chanted slogans against America and Israel, and displayed Iraqi and Iranian flags alongside Iran-backed militia banners.
- The procession included high-level officials from Iraq and Iran, and will continue to Karbala before Khamenei's coffin returns to Iran for burial.
AI generated
NAJAF, Iraq – Mourners marched through Iraq’s holy city of Najaf on July 8, following the coffin of the slain Iranian leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as his six-day funeral procession, which drew huge crowds in his home country, pressed on across the border.
People carrying large portraits of the late leader gathered along the route and chanted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” as Khamenei’s coffin was driven through the streets on a large truck.
Iraqi and Iranian flags fluttered above the crowd, alongside the banners of powerful Iran-backed Iraqi militias whose supporters joined the procession.
Najaf holds special significance for Shi’ite Muslims worldwide as the burial place of Imam Ali – the cousin and son-in-law of the Prophet Mohammad.
Khamenei’s coffin arrived at Najaf’s international airport on the evening of July 7, where Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, senior officials and religious figures attended an official reception.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders also arrived to take part in the procession, which is expected to continue to the Iraqi shrine city of Karbala before the coffin is returned to Iran for burial. REUTERS