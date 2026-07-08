Thousands march as Khamenei’s funeral procession crosses into Iraq

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People gathering on the day of a funeral procession for Iran’s late supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Najaf, Iraq, on July 8.

NAJAF, Iraq – Mourners marched through Iraq’s holy city of Najaf on July 8 , following the coffin of the slain Iranian leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as his six-day funeral procession, which drew huge crowds in his home country, pressed on across the border.

People carrying large portraits of the late leader gathered along the route and chanted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” as Khamenei’s coffin was driven through the streets on a large truck.

Iraqi and Iranian flags fluttered above the crowd, alongside the banners of powerful Iran-backed Iraqi militias whose supporters joined the procession.

Najaf holds special significance for Shi’ite Muslims worldwide as the burial place of Imam Ali – the cousin and son-in-law of the Prophet Mohammad.

Khamenei’s coffin arrived at Najaf’s international airport on the evening of J uly 7 , where Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, senior officials and religious figures attended an official reception.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders also arrived to take part in the procession, which is expected to continue to the Iraqi shrine city of Karbala before the coffin is returned to Iran for burial. REUTERS