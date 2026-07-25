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Thirty-five killed, 30 injured in Syria bus collision

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July 25 - Thirty-five people were killed and 30 injured in a collision between two passenger buses on the Deir al-Zor-to-Damascus road, a health ministry official told state news agency SANA on Saturday.

The collision involved a bus carrying members of the Internal Security Forces and a civilian passenger bus, SANA reported, citing the interior ministry.

Defence Ministry helicopters helped evacuate the injured and recover the bodies, transporting them from Palmyra airport to a military hospital in Homs, SANA said.

Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani offered condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a swift recovery. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.