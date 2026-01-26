Third batch of Iranians deported by US to return home, Tasnim reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

DUBAI, Jan 26 - A third group of Iranians deported from the United States is returning home, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday, amid heightened tension between Washington and Tehran following Iran's crackdown on nationwide protests.

"These people, who have been under pressure to leave (the U.S.) for two months, made their return journey via Cairo and Kuwait," Tasnim said. "Fourteen people arrived at Imam Khomeini International Airport on a flight today, and the rest will return in the coming weeks." Tasnim did not clarify the group's total number.

Facilitation of the transfers has required an unusual degree of coordination between two adversaries. Last week, President Donald Trump renewed warnings to Tehran over the killing of protesters and any move to restart its nuclear program.

In September, officials said the U.S. had identified about 400 Iranians to be deported, with a first flight carrying 120 people returning to Tehran via Qatar’s capital.

A second group of 55 returned to Iran in December, with Iran's foreign ministry accusing Washington of conducting deportations on "political grounds and anti-migrant policies." REUTERS