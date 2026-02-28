For subscribers
News analysis
The surprises and remaining questions over the US-Israeli attack on Iran
- US-Israeli 'Operation Epic Fury' explicitly targets regime change in Iran. US strikes focus on nuclear/missile sites; Israel targets top leaders, aiming to decapitate the government.
- Iran retaliated regionally, firing missiles at US bases in Gulf states like Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. This drew Arab monarchies into the conflict, with Saudi Arabia joining the US.
- Key questions remain on Iran's remaining missile stocks and if air strikes alone can topple the regime. Iran prepared leadership replacements, but the war's spread is uncertain.
Follow our live coverage here.
LONDON – The US-Israeli attacks on Iran
US-Israeli attacks on Iranwere long expected, so when they finally came during the early hours of Feb 28, they were not a great surprise.