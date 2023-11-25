The psychological effect of being held hostage

PARIS - How will the first group of hostages released by Hamas on Nov 24 recover from the psychological trauma of being held captive since the Palestinian militant group’s attack on Israel on Oct 7?

It is a difficult question to answer, experts say, because the capacity to recover from being held hostage varies enormously and unpredictably from one person to another.

“Whilst many people released from captivity experience understandable distress symptoms, not all of them will develop PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) or other mental health disorders,” explained British psychiatrist Neil Greenberg, who specialises in psychological trauma.

“However, an important minority will,” he added.

“Much will depend on the experiences of the people as they were taken hostage and whilst in captivity,” he said. “How they are supported after they get released is also really important.”

Under a truce deal between Hamas and the Israeli government, 13 Israeli hostages who had been held captive in the Gaza Strip were handed over to Israel on Nov 24, an Israeli security source told AFP.

About 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in Israel during a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct 7 and around 240 others were taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.

Israel’s relentless retaliatory bombing of Gaza and its ground offensive have since killed nearly 15,000 people in the Palestinian territory, according to the Hamas government in Gaza.

Under the Hamas-Israel deal, 50 hostages are due to be freed in stages in return for the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, mostly teenage boys, during a four-day pause in fighting.

No specific post-hostage symptoms

Once the hostages are able to rejoin their families, one question will be how the experience affected their mental health.

Professor Greenberg said there are no particular mental consequences of being taken hostage compared to other traumatic experiences such as being bombed, as has been the case of civilians in Gaza trapped under Israeli air strikes.

“There are no specific post-hostage PTSD symptoms,” he said.

However, he said the experience can sometimes trigger psychological problems later on – feelings of isolation, humiliation or helplessness.

Other factors such as intense media attention can also have a bearing on a former hostage’s capacity to recover.

Some struggle afterwards, such as French journalist Brice Fleutiaux, who committed suicide in 2001 shortly after being released from captivity in Chechnya.

Or John Paul Getty III, whose grandfather was the richest man in the world when he was taken hostage as a child in 1973.

He battled with addiction after his release, had a drug-induced stroke and remained paralysed for the rest of his life.