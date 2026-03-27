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Thai ship hit in Hormuz runs aground off Iran’s Qeshm Island

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The Thai‑flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree was also hit by Iranian missiles in the Strait of Hormuz earlier on March 11, 2026.

The Thai‑flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree was hit by Iranian missiles in the Strait of Hormuz earlier on March 11, 2026.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE

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TEHRAN - A Thai-flagged cargo ship that was hit by unknown projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz earlier in March has run aground off Iran’s Qeshm Island, Iran’s Tasnim news agency said on March 27.

Thailand said 20 crew members were rescued by the Omani navy, while three were missing after an explosion in the stern of the ship, Mayuree Naree, caused a fire in the engine room. REUTERS

More to come.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.