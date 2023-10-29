Terrified Gaza residents try to reconnect as communications return

Palestinians check the damage at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 29, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

GAZA - Palestinians traumatized by Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip in a bid to destroy militant group Hamas were struggling to make contact with family and friends on Sunday.

Telephone and internet communications were returning gradually to Gaza, several Palestinian media outlets said.

Israeli forces waged ground operations in Gaza in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the second phase of a three-week-old war aimed at crushing Hamas.

Gaza's besieged residents faced a near-total communications and Internet blackout as Israel's warplanes dropped bombs and its troops and armour pushed into the Hamas-ruled enclave, as Israeli military chiefs signalled they were gearing up for an expanded ground offensive. REUTERS

