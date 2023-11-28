Ten key moments in the climate change fight

DUBAI - With 2023’s United Nations COP28 climate summit due to take place in Dubai from Nov 30 to Dec 12, here are 10 key dates in the battle against global warming.

1988: Alarm bells

Alerted by scientists to signs that the Earth’s surface was warming, the UN in 1988 established the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to investigate.

Two years later, the panel reported that heat-trapping “greenhouse” gases generated by human activity were on the rise and could intensify planetary warming.

In a series of studies, evidence accumulated that human activities – voracious burning of coal, oil and gas; logging of rainforests and destructive farming practices – were heating the Earth’s surface, a prelude to disruptions of its climate system.

1992: Earth Summit

An “Earth Summit” in Rio de Janeiro in 1992 created the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change with the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Since 1995, so-called “Conferences of the Parties”, or COPs, have been meeting to pursue that elusive goal.

1997: Kyoto Protocol

In 1997, nations agreed in Kyoto, Japan, on a 2008 to 2012 timeframe for industrialised nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an average of 5.2 per cent from 1990 levels.

Developing countries, including China, India and Brazil, were not required to take on binding targets.

But in 2001, the United States, at the time the world’s biggest carbon emitter, refused to ratify the protocol, which took effect in 2005.

2007: Nobel Prize

The IPCC reported in 2007 that evidence of global warming was now “unequivocal” and that extreme weather events would probably multiply.

In October 2007, the UN panel shared the Nobel Peace Prize with former US vice-president Al Gore for their efforts in raising the alarm about climate change.

2009: Copenhagen collapse

Participants at the COP15 gathering in Copenhagen failed to achieve an agreement for the post-2012 period.

Several dozen major emitters, including China and the US, announced a goal of limiting global temperature increases to 2 deg C above pre-industrial levels, but were vague on how the goal was to be reached.