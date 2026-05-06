Ten hurt in fire at shopping centre west of Tehran, Iranian media says

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A screen grab from a video posted online shows flames and smoke rising from a shopping centre in Tehran on May 5.

LONDON - At least 10 people were hurt after a fire broke out in a shopping centre west of Tehran, Iranian media reported on May 5.

Iran’s state broadcaster, IRIB, cited the fire department as saying that the fire had been “largely contained”.

The cause of the incident remains unknown, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Iranian media, including Fars, showed video of a plume of heavy smoke rising from the site.

Reuters was able to verify the location by the buildings, utility poles, trees and road layout that matched the archive and satellite imagery of the area.

The fire broke out as a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States comes under renewed pressure following an exchange of fire between the two sides on May 4. REUTERS