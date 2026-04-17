10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire may be extended by mutual agreement, US says

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A damaged building, rubble and a destroyed vehicle in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, near Hiram Hospital in Tyre, south Lebanon, on April 16.

WASHINGTON - Israel and Lebanon will implement a 10-day ceasefire beginning 5pm EST on April 16 (5am on April 17 in Singapore) to enable negotiations towards a permanent security and peace agreement, the US State Department said, adding that the ceasefire period may be extended by mutual agreement.

Israel’s campaign in Lebanon has emerged as a major obstacle to securing a peace deal sought by US President Donald Trump to end the war on Iran he launched with Israel in late February, which has disrupted the global energy trade, spiking oil prices and risking further economic fallout.

Once the ceasefire takes effect, the Lebanese government will take steps to prevent Hezbollah and all other non-state armed groups in its territory from carrying out any attacks against Israel, according to the text of the ceasefire agreement released by the US State Department.

“All parties recognise Lebanon’s security forces as having exclusive responsibility for Lebanon’s sovereignty and national defence; no other country or group has claim to be the guarantor of Lebanon’s sovereignty,” the agreement reads.

Israel can take necessary measures in self-defence against planned, imminent, or ongoing attacks during the ceasefire period, but it agreed not to carry out any offensive military operations in Lebanon during the 10 days.

The two countries have requested the US to facilitate further direct negotiations between them to resolve all remaining issues, including demarcation of the international land boundary, according to the ceasefire agreement.

“Israel and Lebanon affirm that the two countries are not at war and commit to engaging in good-faith direct negotiations, facilitated by the United States, with the objective of achieving a comprehensive agreement that ensures lasting security, stability, and peace between the two countries,” the text released by the US State Department said. REUTERS