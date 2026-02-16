‘Tehran’ TV series producer Dana Eden found dead in Athens

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

TV producer Dana Eden was behind one of the most internationally sold Israeli productions.

ATHENS – TV producer Dana Eden, who co-created the hit Israeli spy thriller series Tehran, has been found dead in a hotel room in central Athens, Greek police said on Feb 16.

The body of the 52-year-old Israeli national was found late on Feb 15 in her hotel room near Syntagma Square, in the heart of the Greek capital, police said.

“An autopsy has been ordered. The surveillance cameras have been reviewed, and everything seems to indicate it was a suicide,” a police spokesman said.

Ms Eden arrived in Athens on Feb 4 for the shooting of the fourth season of the series, broadcast internationally on Apple TV.

“This is a moment of profound pain for the family, friends, and colleagues,” her company, Donna and Shula Productions, said in a statement.

The firm said rumours suggesting her death was the result of a criminal act or connected to her nationality were “incorrect and unfounded”.

“We ask that Dana’s dignity and the privacy of her loved ones be respected,” the statement said.

The first three seasons of Tehran, which focused on a Mossad agent working undercover in the Iranian capital, were filmed in Athens.

Shooting of the fourth season was delayed after the attacks carried out by Hamas in Israel on Oct 7, 2023, and the subsequent bombardments of Gaza.

The series has become one of the most internationally sold Israeli productions and won the Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2021.

Israeli Culture Minister Miki Zohar posted on social media calling Eden “one of the most prominent and influential producers in the Israeli television industry”. AFP