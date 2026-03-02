Straitstimes.com header logo

Tehran hospital evacuated after explosions nearby: WHO

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A woman walks on the street following an Israeli and U.S. strike on Gandhi Hotel Hospital, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 2, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

A hospital in Iran’s capital has been evacuated after explosions nearby.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

Follow our live coverage here.

GENEVA - The World Health Organization said on March 2 that a hospital in Iran’s capital has been evacuated after explosions nearby and that it is working to verify reports that three other medical centres in the country had been hit since the

start of the US-Israeli air war against Iran

on Feb 28.

“We understand patients were moved due to nearby explosions that caused collateral damage to the hospital,” said a WHO spokesperson, referring to the Gandhi Hospital in Tehran.

Witnesses told Reuters on March 1 that the hospital had been hit by Israeli strikes.

The WHO spokesperson said that it is working to verify reports about alleged damage to the Motahari Hospital in Tehran and emergency medical centres in Sarab, in north-western Iran, and another in the western province of Hamadan.

The WHO has a country office in Iran and works with the government on health emergencies and disease control. It seeks to verify attacks on health systems across the world, without attributing blame.

Iran’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Mr Ali Bahreini, said in a speech to the Human Rights Council on Monday that hospitals had been subjected to “indiscriminate attacks”, without giving details. REUTERS

More on this topic
Kuwait shoots down 3 US F-15 warplanes in friendly-fire incident
Live: Iran continues wave of retaliatory attacks, says targets hit in Kuwait and Israel
See more on

Emergencies

Iran

Human rights

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.