Teenager rescued from rubble in Turkey 10 days after quake

KAHRAMANMARAS/ANTAKYA, Turkey - A teenage girl was pulled alive from the rubble in Turkey on Thursday, more than 10 days after a devastating earthquake hit the region, but such rescues have become increasingly rare, leaving sorrow and anger to mount as hope dies.

The 17-year-old was extracted from the ruins of a collapsed apartment bloc in Turkey’s south-eastern Kahramanmaras province, broadcaster TRT Haber reported, 248 hours since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck in the dead of night on Feb 6.

Footage showed her being carried on a stretcher to an ambulance covered with a gold coloured thermal blanket.

The quake killed at least 36,187 in southern Turkey, while authorities in neighbouring Syria have reported 5,800 deaths – a figure that has changed little in days.

While several people were found alive in Turkey on Wednesday, the number of rescues has dwindled significantly. Neither Turkey nor Syria have said how many people are still missing.

For families still waiting to retrieve their lost relatives, there is growing anger over what they see as corrupt building practices and deeply flawed urban development that resulted in thousands of homes and businesses disintegrating.

“I have two children. No others. They are both under this rubble,” said Ms Sevil Karaabdüloglu, as excavators tore down what remained of a high-end block of flats in the city of southern city of Antakya, where her two daughters had lived.

Around 650 people are believed to have died when the Renaissance Residence building collapsed in the quake.

“We rented this place as an elite place, a safe place. How do I know that the contractor built it this way?... Everyone is looking to make a profit. They’re all guilty,” she said.

Some 200km away, around 100 people gathered at a small cemetery in the town of Pazarcik, to bury a young family of four – Ismail and Selin Yavuzatmaca and their two young daughters – who had died in the doomed Renaissance building.

“This should have been the fate of the Renaissance constructor, not of Ismail!” his sister-in-law yelled.

Turkey has promised to investigate anyone suspected of responsibility for the collapse of buildings and has ordered the detention of more than 100 suspects, including developers.

Across the border in Syria, the earthquake slammed a region divided and devastated by 12 years of civil war.

The Syrian government says the death toll in territory it controls is 1,414