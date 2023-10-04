Teen girl in coma after Iran metro assault, says rights group

PARIS - An Iranian girl aged 16 has been left in a coma and is being treated in hospital under heavy security after an assault on the Teheran subway, a rights group said on Tuesday.

The Kurdish-focused rights group Hengaw said the teenager, named as Armita Garawand, had been badly injured in a run-in on the Teheran metro with female morality police officers.

This has already been denied by the Iranian authorities who say that the girl “fainted” due to low blood pressure and that there was no involvement of the security forces.

Iranian authorities remain on high alert for any upsurge of social tension just over a year after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini who had been arrested for allegedly violating the strict dress rules for women.

Her death sparked several months of protests that rattled Iran’s clerical leadership and only dwindled in the face of a crackdown that according to activists has seen thousands arrested and hundreds killed.

Hengaw said that Garawand was left with severe injuries after being apprehended by agents of the so-called morality police at the Shohada metro station in Teheran on Sunday.

It said she was being treated under tight security at Teheran’s Fajr hospital and “there are currently no visits allowed for the victim, not even from her family”.

Though a resident of Teheran, Garawand hails from the city of Kermanshah in Kurdish-populated western Iran, Hengaw said.

Ms Maryam Lotfi, a journalist from the Shargh daily newspaper, sought in the aftermath of the incident to visit the hospital but was immediately detained.

She was subsequently released, it added.

The case has become the subject of intense discussion on social media, with a purported video of the incident said by some to show the teen, with friends and apparently unveiled, being pushed into the metro by female police agents.