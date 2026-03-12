Tanker was attacked in Iraqi waters during transfer, operator says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LONDON, March 12 - The Zefyros tanker was struck by a projectile overnight during a ship-to-ship transfer in Iraqi waters, its Greece-based manager said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Iraq's Umm Qasar anchorage during a fuel cargo transfer with the Safesea Vishnu tanker late on Wednesday, Benetech Shipping SA said.

"All 23 crew members are safe and accounted for. They have been evacuated and were brought to shore," it said in a statement, adding the vessel's condition was being assessed.

The Safesea Vishnu was chartered by an Iraqi company contracted with the State Organization for Marketing of Oil, SOMO said, adding the Zefyros was loaded with condensate products from Basra Gas Company and was in a ship-to-ship loading area in Iraqi waters.

At least 16 tankers and other vessels have come under attack in the Gulf during the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran while hundreds more have dropped anchor due to Tehran's threat to attack nearby shipping.

Explosives-laden Iranian boats appeared to have attacked the two tankers in Iraqi waters on Wednesday, setting them ablaze and killing one crew member, according to sources.

Around 20,000 seafarers aboard vessels operating in the region face "a dangerous and highly uncertain security situation", said Joe Kramek, president and chief executive of the World Shipping Council.

"Seafarers are not part of this conflict, yet they are increasingly caught in its path."

Thailand's foreign ministry said it had conveyed its "strongest protest" to Iran's ambassador after two projectiles of unknown origin struck the Thai-flagged Mayuree Naree dry bulk vessel on Wednesday, causing a fire and damaging the engine room. The ministry said the Iranian ambassador expressed condolences and gave assurances to promptly convey Thailand’s protest to Tehran. German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd said on Thursday that projectile fragments hit container vessel Source Blessing near the Strait of Hormuz at the southern tip of the Gulf near Iran.

It said the ship, which chartered to Danish container line Maersk, was not directly hit but had caught fire. All crew were safe, it said. REUTERS